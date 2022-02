BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Legislature has green-lit a bill that gives some cultivators and processors provisional cannabis licenses. Now it’s headed to Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk.

Lauren Rudick joined us on News 4 at 7, she’s the co-founder of Hiller, PC’s cannabis law practice, to talk about the legality behind the bill and her work with THC and CBD brands.

Watch live the full interview in the video player above.