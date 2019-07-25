Lemonade for wishes: 4-year-old raising money for Make-a-Wish

LATHAM N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four-year-old Brady Bell of the Albany suburb of Latham was born with a life threatening condition. Last year Brady was granted a wish from the Make-A-Wish foundation. He was also a Wish ambassador.

So now, Brady’s parents want to give back. They have decided participate in the Walk for Wishes fundraiser in August, and Brady wants to help out too Brady’s great-aunt said that he recently saw a lemonade stand and decided he should do this too to help raise money.

Brady hopes to raise $200 other kids like him can get a wish too.