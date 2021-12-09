Letitia James suspends New York gubernatorial campaign

FILE – In this Friday May 21, 2021, file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledges questions from journalists at a news conference in New York. James has announced that she is running for governor, according to three people directly familiar with her plans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday that she is suspending her campaign for the Democratic nomination for the 2022 Governor’s race.

In a tweet, James said there were “a number of important investigations” underway and that she will seek reelection as Attorney General to see them through.

“I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do,” she said.

