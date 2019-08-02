Life sentence for former police chief in Wayne County double murder

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — A former police chief of Sunray, Texas was sentenced Friday for his role in a double murder in Wayne County last fall.
Timothy Dean was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Dean sat motionless and stared straight ahead in court Friday while family members of the victims, Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn, called him a monster and a coward.
Dean was found guilty of first degree murder and second degree murder in May. The jury also found him guilty of conspiracy and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.
Dean conspired with Charlene Childers, and Bron Bohlar, a former police colleague in Sunray, Texas, to carry out the crime. Childers and Bohlar accepted plea deals on lesser charges, and testified against Dean during the trial.
Childers shared a child with Niles, and lost custody of them before the murders.