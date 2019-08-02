Life sentence for former police chief in Wayne County double murder

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — A former police chief of Sunray, Texas was sentenced Friday for his role in a double murder in Wayne County last fall.

Timothy Dean was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A bearded Timothy Dean arrives at the Wayne County Courthouse. He was found guilty of the double homicide in Sodus last fall. He will be sentenced this morning. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/hCru9Z2xI4 — Stephanie Golden (@SGoldenWROC) August 2, 2019

Dean sat motionless and stared straight ahead in court Friday while family members of the victims, Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn, called him a monster and a coward.

Dean was found guilty of first degree murder and second degree murder in May. The jury also found him guilty of conspiracy and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

Dean conspired with Charlene Childers, and Bron Bohlar, a former police colleague in Sunray, Texas, to carry out the crime. Childers and Bohlar accepted plea deals on lesser charges, and testified against Dean during the trial.

Childers shared a child with Niles, and lost custody of them before the murders.