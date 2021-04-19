Little change in this week’s gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There wasn’t much change is this week’s gas prices compared to last week’s.

The national average price is up one cent at $2.87, while New York’s remained flat at $2.89.

One year ago, the national average was $1.82 and New York’s was $2.23.

Here are the regional averages across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.85 (up one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.82 (no change since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.86 (down one cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.87 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.94 (up one cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.85 (no change since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.95 (no change since last week)

When looking at the expected changes in gas prices, AAA says “Demand will likely increase as more communities open and students head back to in-person learning.”

