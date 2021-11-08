Little to no change in average gas prices around NYS

A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are up again, and New York’s average is still higher than that of the United States as a whole. But the increases aren’t much.

  • U.S. average: $3.42/gallon (up two cents)
  • NYS average: $3.56/gallon (up one cent)

At this time in 2020, the national average was $2.11, while New York’s was $2.22.

Here are the average prices around upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $3.46 (no change from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.47 (no change from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.51 (no change from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.52 (no change from last week)
  • Rome – $3.56 (up two cents from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.50 (no change from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.56 (up one cent since last week

AAA, citing data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), says the demand for gas continues to rise, but slower than in recent weeks.

“Oil prices remain over $80 per barrel, though they did dip below that mark last week for the first time in a month,” AAA says.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

