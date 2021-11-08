Little to no change in average gas prices around NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are up again, and New York’s average is still higher than that of the United States as a whole. But the increases aren’t much.

U.S. average: $3.42/gallon (up two cents)

NYS average: $3.56/gallon (up one cent)

At this time in 2020, the national average was $2.11, while New York’s was $2.22.

Here are the average prices around upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.46 (no change from last week)

Buffalo – $3.47 (no change from last week)

Ithaca – $3.51 (no change from last week)

Rochester – $3.52 (no change from last week)

Rome – $3.56 (up two cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.50 (no change from last week)

Watertown – $3.56 (up one cent since last week

AAA, citing data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), says the demand for gas continues to rise, but slower than in recent weeks.

“Oil prices remain over $80 per barrel, though they did dip below that mark last week for the first time in a month,” AAA says.