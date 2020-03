(WIVB)–Western New York’s vape industry is fighting back against a push for new regulations from Albany.

Last month Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new push to stop teens from vaping.

He proposed a new law that would ban flavored vapes, ban ads targeted toward children, and ban sales online and in pharmacies.

Today, a local vape juice manufacturer warned some of the regulations could do more harm than good.

Governor Cuomo wants the laws to be passed by the start of April.