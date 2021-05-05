Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to take on the ‘Upstate Eats Trail’ promoting local restaurants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Restaurants have faced an uphill battle over the last year, but the tourism industry is hoping to change that this summer.

The Upstate Eats Trail is an effort to give locally-owned restaurants around New York State a boost in business after the pandemic. This new website points you towards the iconic, locally owned, must-try spots throughout the state.

The trail is 225 miles and goes through Binghamton, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. It’s no secret our food is unique here, but the president of Visit Buffalo Niagara said it’s what puts us on the tourism map.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is launching her own challenge to finish the entire trail in one day.

“And I’m going to stop at every one of the spots you’ve identified, and I challenge anyone to follow me on social media or do it themselves. And again the 225 is the miles I will log in that one day, not the amount of weight I’m going to have when I’m done with this. I’ll watch the scale very carefully, and I’m going to have little samples,” said Hochul.

Anchor Bar, Schwable’s, Ted’s Hotdogs, Bocce Club Pizza and Parkside Candy are the list of must-visit places in Buffalo.

Organizers say this trail has something for everyone. To see the other restaurants, mom and pop diners, and taverns involved in the challenge, click here.