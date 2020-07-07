Majority of New Yorkers in favor of permanently allowing takeout, delivery of alcohol in restaurants

NEW YORK (WIVB)–An overwhelming majority of New Yorkers are in favor of permanently allowing takeout or delivery of alcohol in restaurants.

That’s according to a recent survey shared by the New York State Restaurant Association.

It found that 86% of New York adults are in favor.

Via Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order, it’s currently only allowed temporarily as a way to help restaurants who were forced to closer indoor dining during the pandemic.

President and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association Melissa Fleischut says the ability to sell alcohol with takeout purchases during the pandemic, for restaurants that stayed open, gave them a huge sales boost.

“Governor Cuomo provided a lifeline for the industry by allowing for takeout and delivery of alcoholic beverages during the height of the pandemic,” Fleischut said. “Not only have restaurants embraced this change, but so has the general public. We know that takeout and delivery will be an important part of restaurants sales moving forward, and we want alcoholic beverages to be part of that equation. Just about every restaurant in the state has been crushed this year and continuing alcohol to-go will help them all get back on their feet.”

Some other key points the New York State Restaurant Association found during this survey include:

93% of New York Millennials (ages 24-39) support measures to make the purchase of takeout or delivery alcoholic beverages permanent

90% of New York Gen Xers (ages 40-55) support measures to make the purchase of takeout or delivery alcoholic beverages permanent

64% of New York adults say they purchased takeout or delivery during the week before they were surveyed: Among this group 49% said they included an alcoholic beverage with at least one of these orders Among the same group, 57% said having the option to purchase an alcoholic beverage with their order would make them more likely to place an order



“Our members need this measure to become permanent for their restaurants to survive,” Fleischut added. “Since the start of the pandemic, the industry lost 80% of its jobs. And while some are coming back, we’re not back to pre-pandemic levels. We are supportive of any measure that will boost sales and help us get our employees who were laid off or furloughed back to work.”

Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the New York State Restaurant Association’s online survey of 500 residents age 18 and older conducted June 25-30:

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.