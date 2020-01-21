Maker of migraine drug, Excedrin, pauses production

People who suffer from migraines are going to have a harder time getting relief from the pain.

Some drug stores across the country aren’t able to stock up on the drug Excedrin.

This is because the company that makes the drug has temporarily stopped production.

One person who relies on the drug says that a shortage of Excedrin will mean it will be harder to fight the pain from a migraine.

“I’ve been suffering for about 10 years. I’ve gone to the doctor’s. I’ve tried prescription medicines. I had Botox. I’ve tried medical marijuana and I still end up going back to Excedrin,” Ashleigh Eldred said.

The company says they stopped production over “inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients.”

They’re advising customers to talk to their pharmacists about finding the best alternative for the drug.