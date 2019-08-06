73 flea-ridden, malnourished dogs seized from Naples home

NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) — After a complaint about flea-ridden, matted dogs running along a road in Naples, Ontario County, 73 dogs with flea infestation rashes and parasites were seized by deputies, and the homeowner charged.

The Office of Emergency Management assisted at the scene in special Tyvek suits and breathing equipment due to the unsanitary condition of the house. The residence was then deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by the Town of Naples Code Enforcement Office.

Jane and Richard Justice.

The residents, Jane W. Justice and Richard A. Justice were arrested and charged with 73 counts of cruelty to an animal and failure to provide food and water to an impounded animal. Both are misdemeanors. They were taken to the Ontario County Jail for pre-detention arraignment.

The dogs are being treated and cared for at the Ontario County Humane Society, who are asking for any donations of dog food, blankets, dog toys and treats to help care for the dogs while the case continues.