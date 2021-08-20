Man arrested for unlawfully entering Fort Drum, stealing military vehicle

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country resident was arrested on Thursday after an incident that occurred on the Fort Drum military installation.

State Police in Watertown have confirmed that on August 19, around 5 a.m., Nathan J. McElhone, age 46, from Theresa, drove onto the Fort Drum Base near Training Ranger 41B. Upon entering the installation, State Police reported McElhone to have stolen a military vehicle.

While stealing the vehicle, McElhone caused an injury to a soldier who attempted to stop the theft. He was then detained by members of a military unit and turned over to the Fort Drum Military Police. Upon search of the subject, he was also found in possession of stolen military property, which included targets and a wood shelving unit.

State Police then arrested McElhone for Robbery in the Second Degree, a “C” Felony, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a “D” Felony, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree, an “A” misdemeanor and Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, a “B” misdemeanor.

McElhone was arraigned in the Town of Clayton Court and remanded to the custody of the Jefferson County Sherriff without bail.

New York State Police were assisted in the investigation by the Fort Drum Military Police, the Military Police Investigators and the Fort Drum Federal Police.