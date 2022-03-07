ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police confirmed details regarding a major drug arrest in the Capital Region.

According to State Police, on March 1, Troop G Community Stabilization Unit arrested Samuel L. Robinson, 48, of Troy after he was found in possession of cocaine and a digital scale at a traffic stop.

Police confirmed that troopers stopped Robinson for a traffic violation as he entered the Thruway on-ramp from State Route 9 W in the city of Albany.

Robinson then attempted to flee the scene on foot and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was found to be in possession of approximately 920 grams of cocaine. He was arrested on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, A-Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree-Intent to Sell, B-Felony

Obstruction of Governmental Administration, 2nd Degree, A-Misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest, A-Misdemeanor

Troopers transported Robinson to State Police Latham where he was processed. He was arraigned in Albany City Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

Robinson is due back in court at a later date.