Man injured in Trooper-involved shooting north of Syracuse

TOWN OF HASTINGS (WSYR-TV) — State Police are on the scene of a trooper-involved shooting in Hastings. Details are limited right now, but what started as a call for a stolen vehicle ended with one person shot inside a home on Canterbury Way.

State Police say the suspect is at Upstate University Hospital and undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound. We do not know the condition of the suspect at this time.

The situation unfolded when a call came in for a stolen vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and ended with one trooper shooting the suspect. We do not know if there was an exchange of gunfire prior to that, but it is very early in the investigation.

State Route 49 will remain closed near Canterbury Way while the investigation continues.