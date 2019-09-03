Man robbed of garbage plates while walking home in Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – A man was walking home from Jimmy Z’s in Brockport around 3 a.m. on Sunday when a car pulled up on him and people jumped out. They didn’t want to take his money or steal his car keys. Instead, they took his garbage plates.

Jimmy Zisovski owns Jimmy Z’s in Brockport. He said on Sunday night, that customer called him and said, ‘I just wanted to let you know your food’s that good that I got jacked up for it.’

Zisovski said the customer told him it happened right near his house. He was able to get the license plate of the car and reported what happened. Jimmy said we need to bring awareness to the situation. But first…

“The number one thing for me was, I said to him, ‘let’s get you your food back’, and he stopped in last night and gave him a couple of plates,” said Zisovski.

Zisovski said he believes this is an isolated incident and he’s still open for business. He said he hasn’t seen anything like this in 16 years of owning this business.

We reached out to Brockport police but haven’t heard back yet. The customer is also not commenting at this time.