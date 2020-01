JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) –A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Jamestown Saturday night.



Police say the man was found lying next to a vehicle on Hazzard Street around 10:45 p.m.



Investigators say the victim was driving when another car pulled up next to him. The driver fired several shots at the victim and left.



The victim was taken to the hospital and his name has not been released. The shooting is still under investigation.