Man strangled goose at Syracuse-area gas station, took it and drove off

(WSYR-TV) — A man at a Kwik Fill in DeWitt lured several geese with crackers, grabbed one, strangled it, put it in his van and drove away, according to the State Department of Environmental Conversation.

Two employees witnessed the incident around 8 p.m. on July 4th at the Bridge Street location and called the police. The officer was able to locate the suspect after using security camera footage to get his vehicle information.

The suspect didn’t deny killing the goose but claimed the goose had attacked him.

The Environmental Conservation Officer charged him with taking waterfowl out of season and illegally taking protected wildlife.

The tickets are returnable to the Town of DeWitt Court. If found guilty the suspect can face fines up to $250 and imprisonment of up to 15 days on each charge.