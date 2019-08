UTICA, N.Y. (via WUTR) — The person who climbed a tower that looks over Utica, Oneida County, on Tuesday night ended up coming down from the tower on his own.

He climbed the four-sided tower, which says UTICA at the top, on Tuesday morning and stayed there until after 11 at night.

A bucket apparatus connected to a large crane was used several times to negotiate with the young man, who is safe.