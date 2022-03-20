(WIVB) — Maple trees are ready to be tapped for the season as Maple Weekend arrives in New York. As one of the top maple syrup producers in the nation, there are plenty of ways to get a bottle of the sweet stuff.

“We’ve got 50 maple producers in Western New York who are opening their facilities,” said Maple Weekend spokesperson Steve Reszka. “People can come in, see how maple syrup is made, and other maple products, maple sugar, maple cotton, things like that.”

It’s a big year for local sugarbushes. This is the first Maple Weekend since the pandemic began. The two weekends in March introduce some first-timers to their products… something they’ve missed out on for two seasons now.

“It’s vital for them,” Reszka said. ” People will come, and honestly, some will taste it for the very first time,” he added.

The event is free and family-friendly.

Maple Weekend runs March 19 & 20, and March 26 & 27 this year.