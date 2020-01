(WIVB) — March Madness hits Albany in a couple months, and if you were on the hunt for tickets, you’re out of luck.

The multi-day event is sold out at Albany’s Times Union Center.

This is the first time in more than a decade that the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is tipping off in Albany,

People who live there say this is a sign of great things to come for the economy. They say the city is ready for the spotlight.

The games there will take place on March 19 and 21.