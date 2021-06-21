Mass vaccination sites close across New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The NYS Governor has announced that the state has started to downscale mass vaccination sites in order to focus on more localized vaccination efforts.

Our network of mass vaccination sites administered the biggest throughput of vaccinations in a short period of time, and thanks to their success we hit the milestones we needed to hit to get back to life as we know it. Governor Andrew Cuomo

This isn’t the end for vaccination sites, though. The state will continue to focus on specific communities with low vaccination rates. The downscaling will be based partially off demand, and resources will be diverted where they are needed most.

Officials say sites in Corning, Oneonta, Potsdam and York College will close first.