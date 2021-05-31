Midnight curfew for indoor dining is ending

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the last major restrictions on bars, restaurants and other venues is being lifted.

New York State is removing the curfew on indoor dining.

Local restaurant owners say being able to stay open after Midnight is big for business and will help bring life back into areas like Allentown and downtown Buffalo.

The owner of Mooney’s on Military Rd. says being able to stay open until 4 a.m. will bring back the Buffalo bar-life atmosphere.

The same goes for local comedy clubs, which were among the last to re-open their doors. Comedians like Clayton Williams say they’re glad to be back on stage.

“It’s just like a whole different experience here,” Williams says. “You don’t know how people are going to react. You’re just like, I hope the crowd is excited, everyone is feeling good. I know I’m excited, but nervous and it was actually a lot of fun just getting back in the swing of things.”

Social distancing still applies inside bars, restaurants and venues like Helium Comedy Club. The club is also limited to about 100 people per show.

