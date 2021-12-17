Missing person reported in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Sylvie A. Ginenthal, 37, of Ithaca.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sylvie left her residence on Seven Mile Drive in the Town of Ithaca on Dec. 16 at approximately 9:30 AM to take a walk to the City of Ithaca or Buttermilk Falls area.

Sylvie is described as a white female approximately 5’0″ tall, 120 lbs, long brown hair and brown eyes. Sylvie was last seen wearing a blue knit cap and had a brown and gray shoulder bag.

If anyone has seen Sylvie or knows her whereabouts please contact the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response at 607-272-2444.