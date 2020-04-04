More than 113,000 COVID-19 cases statewide, New York will receive ventilators from China, Oregon

(WIVB) – New York is not yet at the apex of cases in the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily press briefing on Saturday.

More than 113,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed statewide as of this morning. Over 3,500 people have died.

There are currently 808 positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County.

The governor announced that he’s signing an executive order to let medical students who had been set to graduate in the spring begin practicing.

“We need doctors, we need nurses. So we’re going to expedite that,” Cuomo said.

I will be signing an Executive Order to allow medical students who were slated to graduate this spring to begin practicing now.



These are extraordinary times and New York needs the help. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 4, 2020

Cuomo added during his briefing that New York put in an order for 17,000 ventilators, which has not been filled.

“We had signed documents. We placed the order,” Cuomo said. “But then you get a call saying we can’t fill that order.”

The unfilled order was likely due to shortages around the world and competition for ventilators.

There is good news, however- the Chinese government helped facilitate a donation of 1,000 ventilators that will arrive in New York today, and the state of Oregon is sending 140 ventilators to New York.