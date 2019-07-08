Mother used charcoal grill in car to kill herself, three children

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman in Syracuse who used a lit charcoal grill to intentionally kill herself and three young children was in utter despair, Onondaga County’s district attorney tells WSYR-TV.

A tow truck driver who was sent to recover the rental car discovered the bodies of a woman and three young children, ages three, seven and eight inside, in a driveway on the city’s south side.

The district attorney says he believes this woman is the mother of those children, but were trying to track down their biological father.

The district attorney also says that the children were “high maintenance,” alluding to the fact that they may have needed special care. He said it appears the mother did have some physical issues, but they’re still waiting on medical records.

