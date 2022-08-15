BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the national average price of gas is now below four dollars, New York’s remains above that, according to AAA.

The national average is $3.96, while New York’s is $4.34. The prices dropped by 10 and nine cents, respectively, since last Monday.

Last year at this time, those averages were $3.18 (US) and $3.23 (NYS). Here’s what it looks like across different parts of upstate New York right now:

Batavia – $4.40 (down 5 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.39 (down 7 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.36 (down 6 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.50 (down 9 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.45 (down 9 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.53 (down 10 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.43 (down 8 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.57 (down 11 cents from last week)

When the national average dropped below four dollars this past Thursday, it was the first time it had done this since March 5. AAA says “oil prices spiked in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”