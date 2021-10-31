National Weather Service hosting Winter Weather Awareness Week

FILE – In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo, snow covers vehicles parked along Second Avenue after a powerful late winter storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow in Denver. The storm shut down major roadways, canceled school and closed the state legislature. On Monday, March 22, 2021, the National Weather Service upgraded its forecast model, with an eye on predicting extreme weather events better and faster. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The National Weather Service and the New York State Office of Emergency Management are highlighting key safety measures so New Yorkers can stay safe this winter. They will be focusing on several safety topics in honor of Winter Weather Awareness Week from October 31 through November 6.

The NWS warned that the season’s winter storms and sub-zero temperatures pose a threat to residents across the state. According to their website, an emergency such as a winter storm, flood, power outage, or a terrorist act, can occur quickly and without warning.

They suggested families develop an emergency plan to help prepare themselves for dangerous situations. They also are advising residents to stock up on emergency supplies. The NWS stressed the importance of having supplies for three days since electricity, heat, air conditions, and telephone services may not work during an emergency. Residents should also have access to bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, and a battery-operated radio.

Their last suggestion to kick off the week was to be aware and pay attention to the news. Local radio and television stations can provide residents with up-to-date information regarding emergencies. Residents can be immediately notified of threatening conditions through a state program called New York Alert. The program sends warning and emergency information via web, cell phone, email and other technologies.

Each day throughout the week will focus specifically on different emergencies and how residents can prepare for them. Monday will provide information on winter storm preparedness, tuesday will focus on heavy snow, Wednesday will cover ice storms, Thursday will focus on flooding and ice jams, Friday will cover watches, warning and advisories, and Saturday will review all the information provided throughout the week.

Information on the week as a whole and the specific topics can be found on the National Weather Service website.