BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The legalization of mobile sports betting in New York has resulted in a big boost in tax revenue for the state.
In the first 30 days of it being possible, nearly $2 billion was wagered. $70 million of that is going to New York State.
Along with education, the money will be used for youth sports, as well as programs and resources for people who battle an addiction with gambling.
It’s worth noting that of the nearly $2 billion that was wagered, none of it was from bets made during the Super Bowl. We’re expecting to hear the total for that event on Friday.
Latest Posts
- Movie filming in Niagara Falls will result in Third Street closures
- Reduced distancing rule in courtrooms will help judges get through cases faster
- Nearly $2 billion waged in first 30 days of mobile sports betting in NY
- Despite loosening rules, few women figure skaters pick pants to perform in
- Parents bring their concerns directly to district leaders during meeting at McKinley HS
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.