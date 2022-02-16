Nearly $2 billion waged in first 30 days of mobile sports betting in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The legalization of mobile sports betting in New York has resulted in a big boost in tax revenue for the state.

In the first 30 days of it being possible, nearly $2 billion was wagered. $70 million of that is going to New York State.

Along with education, the money will be used for youth sports, as well as programs and resources for people who battle an addiction with gambling.

It’s worth noting that of the nearly $2 billion that was wagered, none of it was from bets made during the Super Bowl. We’re expecting to hear the total for that event on Friday.