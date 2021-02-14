Need to change party affiliation? You have until February 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you need a couple more days to change your party affiliation, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order on Sunday moving the deadline to February 16. It was originally February 14.

This change is necessary to ensure that Boards of Election have adequate time to process these voter-requested changes, considering many Boards are short-staffed and operating with reduced density due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The change will go into effect immediately.

“The right to vote is one of the sacred pillars of our democracy, and as we continue to fight the war on COVID, we can’t put democracy on hold,” Governor Cuomo said. “Today we are extending the period for voters to change their party enrollment until Tuesday, February 16 to help break down more barriers to the ballot box and help ensure everyone has a chance to exercise this fundamental right.”