New actions announced to expand access to fertility coverage for same-sex couples

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo directed the Department of Financial Services to make sure that insurance companies cover fertility services immediately for same-sex couples who wish to start a family. While current insurance law requires insurers to cover infertility services, same sex couples sometimes pay 6 or 12 months of out-of-pocket expenses for fertility treatments, such as testing and therapeutic donor insemination procedures.

The Department of Financial Services, under Governor Cuomo’s direction, will tell insurers to provide immediate coverage for fertility services for same-sex couples in the hopes of eliminating lag times and added expenses.

“New York is leading the nation in protecting the rights of all New Yorkers and making it easier to start a family by expanding access to safe and affordable fertility treatments,” said Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor and Chair of the Council on Women and Girls, “Family planning is a profoundly personal and emotional journey and it should not be made harder by bureaucracy. These new actions mark a major win for women and the LGBTQ community, and we will continue breaking down barriers to family planning until every New Yorker has access to the protections and services they need to start a family of their own.”

The proposal was introduced in the Governor’s 2021 State of the State as a key component of the Women’s Agenda. It builds on a number of actions to protect the rights of both women and LGBTQ New Yorkers, including the required coverage of in-vitro fertilization services by insurance plans providing large group coverage, the enactment of Marriage Equality Act, GENDA, legalizing gestational surrogacy, banning conversion therapy and the gay and trans panic defense and most recently, repealing the ‘Walking While Trans’ ban.