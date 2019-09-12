New bill seeks to impose term limits for state legislature

A new promotional “I Love NY” sign sits in the Empire State Plaza for installation in front of the New York state Capitol Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — A new bill introduced in the New York State Assembly would impose term limits of four years for members of the legislature.

Bill A8501 was introduced in August by Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso of Port Washington, New York.

According to the bill, the new sanctions would prevent any potential abuse of power and will circulate new members in when the term-limit expires.

Amendments would have to be made to the constitution to add the regulating term limits for both senate and assembly members of the New York State Legislature.

Currently, there are no term limits for state senate or state assembly members.

A vote has yet to be made on the proposed legislation.

