CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A man accused in the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend now faces an additional charge.

67-year old William Fricke was arraigned for criminal weapon possession.

He’s being held without bail.

Julianne Baker died in the stabbing in Canandaigua in January.

Another man was hurt in the incident.

Fricke’s trial is expected to begin in July.