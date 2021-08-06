New “Excelsior Pass Plus” makes it easier to travel outside NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Excelsior Pass lets people show digital proof of vaccination or negative test result to gain access to several businesses and venues.
But now, there’s a new app for places outside of the state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the “Excelsior Pass Plus.”
The new option aims to help expand tourism and business travel by joining with the SMART Health Cards framework — a platform that’s recognized by other states and countries.
Cuomo’s office also says the expanded pass can be used as vaccine verification for flights to several international locations with American Airlines.
