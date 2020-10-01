New Jersey man facing manslaughter charges after fatal Thruway crash

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A New Jersey man is facing two charges of manslaughter after a fatal crash on the Thruway back on September 4.

Quentin Campbell was driving a tractor trailer around 4 a.m. back on September 4 when he tried to make a u-turn across the westbound lanes of traffic between Exit 46 and 47 in the Town of Wheatland in Monroe County, near milepost 375. A car driving in the westbound lanes hit the tractor trailer and drove under it. The driver of that car and a passenger were killed. The tractor trailer then left the scene and made another u-turn and headed east on the Thruway.

Campbell is facing two counts of manslaughter, and one count of leaving the scene of a fatal collision. He was extradited from New Jersey and arraigned in the Town of Wheatland Court. He has been remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail.