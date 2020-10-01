New Jersey man facing manslaughter charges after fatal Thruway crash

Around New York State

by: WSYR

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A New Jersey man is facing two charges of manslaughter after a fatal crash on the Thruway back on September 4.

Quentin Campbell was driving a tractor trailer around 4 a.m. back on September 4 when he tried to make a u-turn across the westbound lanes of traffic between Exit 46 and 47 in the Town of Wheatland in Monroe County, near milepost 375. A car driving in the westbound lanes hit the tractor trailer and drove under it. The driver of that car and a passenger were killed. The tractor trailer then left the scene and made another u-turn and headed east on the Thruway.

Campbell is facing two counts of manslaughter, and one count of leaving the scene of a fatal collision. He was extradited from New Jersey and arraigned in the Town of Wheatland Court. He has been remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss