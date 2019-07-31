New law lets emergency responders rescue pets left alone in hot vehicles

Live Now
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Wednesday, emergency responders can now legally remove distressed animals from hot, unattended vehicles.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill which allows firefighters and other emergency medical responders to rescue animals from vehicles when their health or well-being is in danger.

Cuomo says this will reduce the wait times when 911 calls about endangered pets are made.

“Leaving a pet in a stifling hot or freezing cold car is inhumane and potentially dangerous, and emergency responders should have the ability to remove them if necessary,” Cuomo said. “As a dog owner myself, I am proud to sign this measure into law to help ensure the safety and well-being of animals.”

The bill immediately went into effect.

