New law lets NY discipline real estate professionals for discrimination

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that lets the Department of State revoke or suspend the licenses of real estate professionals who violate provisions of the Human Rights Law.

The change is specifically aimed at discriminatory behavior by agents and brokers.

“We have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind in New York and the sheer scope and breadth of the unscrupulous and discriminatory real estate practices uncovered on Long Island is repugnant to who we are,” Cuomo said.

The Governor was referencing a November report by Newsday, which discussed an undercover investigation into housing discrimination on Long Island.

According to Cuomo’s office, the probe found evidence of frequent discriminatory conduct by real estate agents. This conduct included steering clients toward specific neighborhoods based on their perceived ethnicity.

“While the federal government is focused on gutting fair housing regulations that have helped so many Americans, we are vastly expanding the State’s ability to crack down on unethical real estate agents and protect hard-working New Yorkers looking for a community to call home,” Cuomo continued.

