NEW YORK (WETM) – Changes are coming to lifeguard age requirements in New York State after Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law addressing the statewide lifeguard shortage.

On July 3, Hochul announced she signed a law that said for kid’s camps, up to half of the lifeguards on duty can be at least 15 if they’re supervised by a “camp aquatics director”. The rest of the lifeguards at these camps have to be at least 17 years old.

For “wilderness swimming”, lifeguards must be at least 18 years old, the announcement said.

According to the announcement, the law hopes to address the shortage by expanding who can become a lifeguard at “overnight, summer day, and travelling summer camps for children”.

“New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to safely enjoy our world-class beaches and camps across the state,” Hochul said. “This legislation will help address the lifeguard shortage, while ensuring that our children and fellow New Yorkers are supervised and safe in the waters this summer.”