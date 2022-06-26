(WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced new recreational saltwater fishing regulations for black sea bass and scup.

The new regulations had already taken effect in New York’s Marine and Coastal District. According to DEC, the regulatory changes are necessary for New York State to remain in compliance with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission by reducing the recreational harvest of scup and black sea bass.

The new regulations state that New York’s recreational black sea bass season opens June 23, and the minimum size limit is 16 inches. From June 23 through August 31, recreational anglers can possess three black sea bass per day, and from September 1 until December 31, anglers are allowed six fish per day.

The recreational minimum size limit for scup in New York is 10 inches and the season is open year-round. Recreational anglers may possess 30 fish per day and anglers aboard licensed party or charter boats may possess 50 fish from September 1 through October 31. New York State’s increased recreational minimum size limit for scup maintains consistency with the size limit in federal waters.

New York State is required to reduce harvest by 20.7% because of a decision made by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration under federal rules filed June 9. New York is complying with the new rule by increasing the minimum size limit by one inch and reducing the possession limit.

The complete text of the rulemaking is available on DEC’s website. DEC is accepting comments on the regulations from July 6, through September 6. For current regulations, check DEC’s Recreational Saltwater Fishing Regulations.