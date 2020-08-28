New record low of 0.65% of tests across NYS positive, 3rd straight week of infection rate below 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in New York State — 0.65% — since the pandemic began. New York State’s infection rate has been less than 1% every day for three weeks.

In a release, the governor also announced that 8 million tests have now been conducted in the state.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 97,826 tests reported yesterday, 636 were positive (0.65% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 478.



Sadly, there were 3 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ouLksD0IUW — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 28, 2020

97,826 tests were conducted on Thursday and from those, 636 tested positive. The governor said total hospitalizations fell from 490, reported on Thursday to 478 as of Friday. Three additional New Yorkers died from the virus overnight.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 0.5% 1.1% 0.5% Central New York 0.6% 1.4% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.5% 0.6% 0.3% Long Island 0.9% 0.6% 0.5% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 1.2% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 0.2% 0.4% 0.1% New York City 0.9% 0.9% 0.6% North Country 0.6% 1.2% 0.8% Southern Tier 0.3% 0.3% 0.5% Western New York 1.4% 2.0% 1.2%

Here are the locations where rapid testing will begin in western New York on Saturday. To make an appointment, call 833-NYSTRONG.

Delevan-Grider Community Center

877 E. Delavan Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14215

True Bethel Baptist Church

907 E. Ferry St.

Buffalo, NY 14211

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

155 Lawn Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14207

Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds

665 Brigham Road

Dunkirk, NY 14048

SUNY ECC North

6205 Main St.

Williamsville, NY 14221

Union Fire Company

1845 Union Road

West Seneca, NY 14224

John A. Duke Senior Center

1201 Hyde Park Blvd.

Niagara Falls, NY 14301

YWCA of the Niagara Frontier

32 Cottage St.

Lockport, NY 14094