New record low of 0.65% of tests across NYS positive, 3rd straight week of infection rate below 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in New York State — 0.65% — since the pandemic began. New York State’s infection rate has been less than 1% every day for three weeks.
In a release, the governor also announced that 8 million tests have now been conducted in the state.
97,826 tests were conducted on Thursday and from those, 636 tested positive. The governor said total hospitalizations fell from 490, reported on Thursday to 478 as of Friday. Three additional New Yorkers died from the virus overnight.
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|1.1%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|0.6%
|1.4%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.5%
|0.6%
|0.3%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.9%
|1.2%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.2%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|New York City
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.6%
|North Country
|0.6%
|1.2%
|0.8%
|Southern Tier
|0.3%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Western New York
|1.4%
|2.0%
|1.2%
Here are the locations where rapid testing will begin in western New York on Saturday. To make an appointment, call 833-NYSTRONG.
Delevan-Grider Community Center
877 E. Delavan Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14215
True Bethel Baptist Church
907 E. Ferry St.
Buffalo, NY 14211
Northwest Buffalo Community Center
155 Lawn Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14207
Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds
665 Brigham Road
Dunkirk, NY 14048
SUNY ECC North
6205 Main St.
Williamsville, NY 14221
Union Fire Company
1845 Union Road
West Seneca, NY 14224
John A. Duke Senior Center
1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
Niagara Falls, NY 14301
YWCA of the Niagara Frontier
32 Cottage St.
Lockport, NY 14094