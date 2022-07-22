ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local governments across New York State are about to receive a total of $387 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the state.

The money came from the American Rescue Plan Act, which includes $350 billion for state, local, territorial and tribal governments. The funding will be shared by 1,452 local governments, announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office on Friday morning.

“We fought to include local funding in the American Rescue Plan to ensure relief reaches our neighborhoods where people need it most,” Congressman Brian Higgins said. “This latest payment will deliver over $24.4 million in federal resources to smaller cities, towns and villages in Erie and Niagara Counties.”

Federal guidelines say the money can be used for these purposes, but it’s not limited to them:

“Support public health expenditures. For example, funds may be used for COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff;

Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency; This includes economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector;

Replace lost revenue. Funds may be used to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic;

Provide premium pay for essential workers. Additional support may be offered to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical sectors; and

Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure. Funds may be used to make necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet.”

(Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office)

This newly announced funding for New York’s local governments comes after another $387.1 million was given to governments around this time last year. Local governments should expect to receive an identical amount in this new round of relief.

“We have been able to move safely forward through this pandemic because of our close coordination with partners at every level of local government,” Gov. Hochul said.

To see how much each local government is going to receive, click or tap here.