New seat belt law takes effect in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s new seat belt law is now in effect.

The state requires everyone to buckle up in the back seat.

Before Sunday, back seat passengers only had to wear a seat belt if they were under 16 years old. This new legislation closes that loophole, making car rides safer for everyone.

“If you get in a collision and you’re doing 40, 50 miles an hour, if you don’t have a seat belt on, whatever isn’t seat-belted in is going 40, 50 miles an hour forward,” New York State Trooper James O’Callaghan says. “And if you’re in the back seat, you could, very easily, hit the person or the driver or front seat passenger quickly, and that usually ends in serious physical injury or even death.”

Passengers who don’t buckle up will be the only ones ticketed, for a maximum of fifty dollars.