ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College released a new research poll on Monday. The poll gives insight into voters’ opinions on the War in Israel, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and the 2024 Presidential race.

According to the poll, roughly 37% of New Yorkers think Jewish people in New York are currently experiencing a great deal of anti-Semitism, 36% think at least some, and of those, 75% said the level of anti-Semitism has increased since the attacks on October 7. Also, 24% of voters think Muslims in New York are experiencing a great deal of Islamophobia, with 38% thinking at least some. 59% say that has increased since October 7.

Roughly 60% of voters say the Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens are an unspeakable crime that should be condemned without hesitation or explanation, while 25% say they condemn the murder of civilians but believe the attacks were a result of decades of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. A majority 54% condemn the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza, saying Israel had no choice but to attack Hamas to protect itself and free hostages, while 30% say the death of Palestinian civilians should be condemned without hesitation or explanation.

When it comes to the 2024 Presidential race, Biden leads Trump 46-36% in a head-to-head matchup, a slight change from 46-37% last month.