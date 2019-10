ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday in Albany, officials will discuss new state legislation that could ban organized youth tackle football.

The legislation would stop children 12 and under from playing the sport.

This comes after concerns about concussions and the effects they could have on memory later in life.

The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. in the State Assembly.

Medical experts and representatives of youth football organizations are expected to be there.