New York allowing bars, restaurants to remain open until 11 p.m.

(WETM) – Closing time for bars and restaurants in New York has been extended an extra hour.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that starting Sunday, Feb. 14, bars and restaurants can remain open until 11 p.m. statewide due to the continuing decline of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates.
“Our decisions are based on science and data and we adjust as the virus adjusts. The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline,” Governor Cuomo said. “Accordingly, we have adjusted with arena and catering hall openings with rigorous testing and limited capacity indoor dining openings in New York City. We will also move the restaurant and bar closing hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide on Sunday. We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy.”
New York’s seven day rolling average of positive cases on Friday was 4.04 percent with 7,068 patients hospitalized, a decline in 274 patients. An additional 834 patients were discharged from the hospital and 135 patients passed away, raising the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 36,882.
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|298
|0.03%
|28%
|Central New York
|155
|0.02%
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|340
|0.03%
|40%
|Long Island
|1,231
|0.04%
|30%
|Mid-Hudson
|763
|0.03%
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|129
|0.03%
|31%
|New York City
|3,560
|0.04%
|30%
|North Country
|71
|0.02%
|53%
|Southern Tier
|190
|0.03%
|45%
|Western New York
|331
|0.02%
|35%
|Statewide
|7,068
|0.04%
|33%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|262
|213
|17%
|Central New York
|262
|179
|29%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|256
|33%
|Long Island
|867
|688
|20%
|Mid-Hudson
|685
|429
|38%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|90
|28%
|New York City
|2,599
|2,086
|20%
|North Country
|61
|35
|43%
|Southern Tier
|126
|80
|38%
|Western New York
|545
|347
|37%
|Statewide
|5,931
|4,403
|26%
Yesterday, 237,134 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.54 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|3.32%
|3.03%
|2.88%
|Central New York
|1.85%
|1.79%
|1.74%
|Finger Lakes
|2.82%
|2.66%
|2.54%
|Long Island
|5.29%
|5.17%
|5.08%
|Mid-Hudson
|5.28%
|5.06%
|4.98%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.88%
|2.57%
|2.35%
|New York City
|5.08%
|4.95%
|4.75%
|North Country
|4.45%
|4.24%
|3.92%
|Southern Tier
|1.15%
|1.02%
|0.95%
|Western New York
|4.04%
|3.51%
|3.57%
|Statewide
|4.31%
|4.16%
|4.04%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Bronx
|6.74%
|7.13%
|6.69%
|Brooklyn
|5.35%
|5.58%
|5.16%
|Manhattan
|3.21%
|3.31%
|2.97%
|Queens
|5.14%
|5.42%
|5.11%
|Staten Island
|4.85%
|5.04%
|4.76%
Of the 1,512,690 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|19,832
|84
|Allegany
|2,734
|13
|Broome
|13,585
|53
|Cattaraugus
|4,106
|31
|Cayuga
|5,123
|29
|Chautauqua
|6,973
|33
|Chemung
|6,249
|9
|Chenango
|2,298
|13
|Clinton
|3,129
|26
|Columbia
|3,196
|18
|Cortland
|2,990
|9
|Delaware
|1,340
|19
|Dutchess
|20,595
|118
|Erie
|61,067
|331
|Essex
|1,215
|13
|Franklin
|1,776
|23
|Fulton
|2,952
|35
|Genesee
|4,168
|9
|Greene
|2,500
|7
|Hamilton
|264
|3
|Herkimer
|4,409
|8
|Jefferson
|4,384
|32
|Lewis
|1,896
|5
|Livingston
|3,302
|24
|Madison
|3,669
|12
|Monroe
|50,240
|160
|Montgomery
|2,926
|20
|Nassau
|137,944
|748
|Niagara
|14,614
|57
|NYC
|649,405
|4,195
|Oneida
|19,068
|37
|Onondaga
|31,261
|94
|Ontario
|5,460
|14
|Orange
|34,245
|188
|Orleans
|2,353
|17
|Oswego
|5,730
|20
|Otsego
|2,144
|12
|Putnam
|7,802
|56
|Rensselaer
|8,483
|24
|Rockland
|36,423
|176
|Saratoga
|11,256
|44
|Schenectady
|10,358
|38
|Schoharie
|1,095
|6
|Schuyler
|839
|2
|Seneca
|1,480
|8
|St. Lawrence
|4,874
|41
|Steuben
|5,318
|15
|Suffolk
|152,603
|810
|Sullivan
|4,456
|12
|Tioga
|2,640
|9
|Tompkins
|3,300
|26
|Ulster
|9,382
|37
|Warren
|2,667
|13
|Washington
|2,131
|21
|Wayne
|4,280
|7
|Westchester
|100,504
|520
|Wyoming
|2,662
|19
|Yates
|995
|1
Yesterday, 135 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 36,882. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|14
|Broome
|4
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|9
|Essex
|1
|Jefferson
|3
|Kings
|17
|Livingston
|1
|Manhattan
|11
|Monroe
|4
|Nassau
|8
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|4
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|22
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|2
|Schoharie
|1
|Suffolk
|13
|Tompkins
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|8