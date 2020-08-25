New York Attorney General sues to block postal service changes

NEW YORK (WIVB)–New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced she’s filing a federal lawsuit challenging changes to the United States Postal Service.

The suit asks the court to declare the postal service changes unconstitutional.

The lawsuit mentions more than 50 mail sorting machines have been removed from processing facilities across New York State.

James says she’s concerned recent changes to the postal services could disrupt mail-in voting during the November election.

“What’s even more concerning is that they’re making these changes as the postal service is expected to handle a record number of mail-in ballots, putting the integrity of our elections in great jeopardy,” she added.

James says the number of voters expected to cast an absentee ballot in New York is about 10 times greater compared to those who voted absentee in the 2016 elections.