New York Farm Bureau offering up to $3K scholarship

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for their 2022 scholarship opportunities.

New York high school students who are graduating and interested in pursuing a career in agriculture are invited to apply for the Farm Bureau’s Agricultural Youth Scholarship. The scholarship provides winners with up to $3,000 that can be used towards their future education whether it’s for college or advanced training in the skilled trades.

To be eligible to apply, applicants or a family member must be a New York Farm Bureau member, and the student must live or work on a farm or be involved with agriculture in New York. The application includes an essay that should address what the graduate values and stands for in agriculture and how the values have impacted their decision to pursue an agricultural career.

Scoring will determine both county and district winners and may include a personal interview. Each district winner will receive $250 and then compete for one of two state scholarships worth $3,000 and $2,000, based on their submitted applications. Applications must be submitted by March 1 and the judging will take place before April 20.

More information and the online application can be found on the New York Farm Bureau’s website.