New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker resigns

(WETM) – New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker has resigned from his position, according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

The Governor confirmed Dr. Zucker’s resignation during her Thursday morning COVID-19 briefing where she thanked him for his service to the state throughout the pandemic.

“He has been a dedicated public servant for over seven and a half years. He worked hard through the pandemic, and I want to thank him for her service on behalf of the people of the state.”

The Governor added that Dr. Zucker would be exploring other opportunities, but did not divulge what those opportunities would be.

Dr. Zucker, who was appointed in 2015 by Governor Andrew Cuomo, would remain in his role until a new Health Commissioner is hired.

“I made it very clear on my first day in office that I’d be looking to build a new team,” said Hochul on Thursday.

Under Dr. Zucker, the department of health worked with hospitals statewide to ensure that a surge of COVID-19 patients wouldn’t catastrophically overwhelm hospital systems.

But Dr. Zucker has faced heated criticism over the state’s COVID-19 response, particularly in nursing homes.

Over 15,800 people living in nursing homes and other long-term care homes in New York have died of COVID-19, according to data released by the state this year.

Dr. Zucker has defended a since-rescinded March 2020 directive that said nursing homes couldn’t refuse to admit patients solely because they had COVID-19.

Dr. Zucker and Cuomo have said the directive was needed to ensure elderly patients weren’t languishing in hospitals.

New York Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt released the following statement following the announcement Dr. Zucker’s resignation.

Howard Zucker should've resigned in January when I first called for it. Regardless, today's announcement is welcome news for New Yorkers.



Read my full statement 🗞️👇 pic.twitter.com/evxdmfdtB3 — Rob Ortt (@SenatorOrtt) September 23, 2021

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic where he was seen alongside former Governor Cuomo during daily briefings, Dr. Zucker worked with the Governor on medical marijuana policies. In 2018, Dr. Zucker announced a new policy that allowed doctors to substitute opioids with medical marijuana.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 2: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo (C), New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio (R) and New York state Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker hold a news conference on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York on March 2, 2020 in New York City. A female health worker in her 30s who had traveled in Iran contracted the virus and is now isolated at home with symptoms of COVID-19, but is not in serious condition. Cuomo said in a statement that the patient “has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.” (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 2: Commisioner of New York State Department of Health Dr. Howard Zucker participates in a news conference on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York state on March 2, 2020 in New York City. A female health worker in her 30s who had traveled in Iran contracted the virus and is now isolated at home with symptoms of COVID-19, but is not in serious condition. New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that the patient “has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.” (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 20: (L-R) DHSES Commissioner Patrick Murphy, New York State Heath Commissioner Howard A. Zucker, M.D., J.D., New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (C), Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, and New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica attend the Governor’s daily news conference amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo ordered nonessential businesses to keep 100% of their workforce at home in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

MANHASSET, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Commissioner of NYS Department of Health Doctor Howard Zucker speaks during New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Coronavirus Briefing At Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research on May 06, 2020 in Manhasset, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BRENTWOOD, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Dr. Howard A. Zucker, commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, speaks during a press conference on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination at Suffolk County Community College on April 12, 2021 in Brentwood, New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference at Suffolk County Community College, a mass vaccination site, announcing that the state will be sending the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to colleges and universities across New York to encourage college students to get vaccinated before heading home for the summer. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

BRENTWOOD, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Dr. Howard A. Zucker, commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have a conversation after the conclusion of a press conference on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination at Suffolk County Community College on April 12, 2021 in Brentwood, New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference at Suffolk County Community College, a mass vaccination site, announcing that the state will be sending the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to colleges and universities across New York to encourage college students to get vaccinated before heading home for the summer. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Prior to becoming New York’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Zucker served as Deputy Assitant Secretary of Health to President George W. Bush.

As of Thursday morning, over 80 percent of New York adults have received at least one vaccine dose, while 59.3 percent of 12 – 17-year-olds and 68.9 percent of 16 – 25-year-old’s have received at least one vaccine dose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.