City of Tonawanda police officer shot multiple times; suspect in custody
There are currently 275 active closings.

New York hits lowest daily hospitalizations, deaths since pandemic started

(WIVB)–During his daily press briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo says the number of people in the hospital for the coronavirus and deaths continues to drop.

He says yesterday there were 4,265 people hospitalized and 73 deaths.

That’s the lowest they’ve been since the pandemic started.

The governor also said the state continues to monitor the regions that are reopening, daily.

Cuomo says he’s scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump tomorrow in Washington to talk about stimulating the economy as New York continues to reopen.

