New York to increase capacity for gyms, casinos, outdoor stadiums

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced an increase in capacity for businesses across the state during a visit to the New York State Fairgrounds.
Gyms, fitness centers, and casinos in New York can have 50 percent capacity, while outdoor stadiums can have 33 percent capacity. Offices will also now be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity.
A tweet from the governor said these changed will go into effect in mid-May.
The Governor’s announcement comes the same day that museums and zoos can increase to 50 percent capacity and movie theaters can now have 33 percent capacity.
Cuomo’s announcement on stadium capacity is of interest to baseball fans in Western New York who are hoping to attend Blue Jays games this summer. With a capacity of 16,660, Buffalo’s Sahlen Field would now be able to host about 5,500 fans.
During his visit to the State Fairgrounds on Monday the Governor also announced that the New York State Fair will return this summer with 50 percent capacity over all 18 days. He said that number is subject to change as the fair gets closer.
MORE | NYS releases guidelines for proms and balls