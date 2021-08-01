New York landmarks lit up to celebrate 40 years of MTV Network

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Ten New York landmarks will be lit up Sunday, August 1 in celebration of the 40 year anniversary of the MTV Network. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Sunday afternoon.
“MTV was born on August 1st, 1981 in New York City with the spirit of youth and the energy of the city – to this day, with a reach of more than 1.4 billion people in 180 countries – our global headquarters is still based here; we are New York strong,” said President and CEO, MTV Entertainment Group, Chris McCarthy.
“Creating genres and platforms that today seem commonplace, MTV paved the way for a new level of media expression and appreciation. The network has also made unprecedented contributions in the political world with their campaigns geared toward inspiring young people to vote,” said Gov. Cuomo.
Landmarks
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station