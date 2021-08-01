New York landmarks lit up to celebrate 40 years of MTV Network

FILE – The MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. MTV says it is changing its plans for indoor performances for its upcoming Video Music Awards, opting for outdoor shows spread throughout New York City instead. Organizers had planned for some performances inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the Aug. 30 show, but say they will follow the guidance of state and local officials to move them outside. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Ten New York landmarks will be lit up Sunday, August 1 in celebration of the 40 year anniversary of the MTV Network. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

“MTV was born on August 1st, 1981 in New York City with the spirit of youth and the energy of the city – to this day, with a reach of more than 1.4 billion people in 180 countries – our global headquarters is still based here; we are New York strong,” said President and CEO, MTV Entertainment Group, Chris McCarthy.

“Creating genres and platforms that today seem commonplace, MTV paved the way for a new level of media expression and appreciation. The network has also made unprecedented contributions in the political world with their campaigns geared toward inspiring young people to vote,” said Gov. Cuomo.

Landmarks